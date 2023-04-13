Electric cars are known to be quick in a straight line, and one of the quickest is Ford’s Mustang Cobra Jet 1400.

Unveiled in 2020, the electric drag racer packs more than 1,500 hp at the wheels, or enough to set the current record for a full-bodied EV in the quarter-mile with a time of 8.128 seconds at 171.97 mph.

Ford is now out to beat that record with the more extreme Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800, which the automaker unveiled on Thursday.

Like the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, the new drag racer is based on the previous-generation Mustang. Both also feature the same powertrain layout, in this case four electric motors at the rear axle, each with its own inverter.

Ford Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800

Ford hasn’t said if there’s any extra power, but the automaker confirmed a new transmission and a redesigned battery that’s lighter than before. Given the power of the Cobra Jet 1400, it’s possible the Super Cobra Jet 1800 has 1,800 hp or more on tap. There’s also a revised rear end featuring improved suspension geometry and larger Mickey Thompson drag radial tires.

Ford developed the Mustang Super Cobra Jet 1800 with electric racing specialist MLe Racecar, whose co-founder and official test driver, Pat McCue, is set to drive the car in its record attempt. The team also plans to attempt records for the quickest 0-60 mph run by an EV, and the quickest 0-60 mph time by an EV with two-wheel drive.

Ford is working with NHRA organizers to identify ways to introduce electrification to professional drag racing. Given the performance already demonstrated by the previous Mustang Cobra Jet 1400, it seems like only a matter of time.

The company isn’t the only automaker exploring electric dragsters. In 2019, Chevrolet’s eCOPO Camaro approached nines in its runs and its performance potential was never truly tapped.

Related Articles