Jeep has provided an early look at two concepts set to debut at the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari running April 1-9 in Moab, Utah.

One of the concepts shown in the teaser shots is confirmed to be a 4xe electrified model. One also appears to feature the same open rear and side supports featured on last year’s Wrangler Magneto 2.0 concept, perhaps pointing to an updated version of the electric off-roader at this year’s event.

Jeep is fully committed to electrifying its lineup and plans to have a fully electric option in every SUV segment by 2025. It already offers an electric subcompact crossover in the form of the Avenger, which is sold outside North America. Last fall, Jeep presented the larger Recon and Wagoneer S electric SUVs, both of which will spawn production models due in U.S. dealerships in 2024.

Teaser for Jeep concept debuting at 2023 Moab Easter Safari

The two concepts teased ahead of Moab likely won’t be the only creations Jeep will unveil at the off-roading gathering this year. Jeep brought seven concepts in 2022, and the automaker has said it plans to have a collection of concepts on display and driving at this year’s event.

As was the case in previous years, many of the concepts should feature official parts and accessories that are either in showrooms or headed there soon—stay tuned to find out what Jeep has in store.

Related Articles