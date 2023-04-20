Lamborghini celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2023 and among the events planned is the launch of a trio of special editions based on the Huracán—one each for the STO, Tecnica, and Evo Spyder versions of the V-10 supercar.

Each special edition will have a production run of 60 units, and feature a “1 of 60” carbon-fiber plaque, as well as a “60th” script painted on the doors and embroidered on the seats. The cars will also feature specific color combinations.

The Huracán STO special has been designed to highlight the athletic nature of the track-focused model. As a result, its two available color combinations have been inspired by athletic sportswear or sport team colors. One combination features Blu (blue) Aegeus with accents in Blu Astraeus, which can be combined with exposed carbon-fiber elements with a Blu Mira finish. The second goes with Grigio (gray) Telesto and Nero (black) Noctis combined with exposed carbon fiber.

The Huracán Tecnica special has been designed to highlight Italy’s Tricolore flag and will offer buyers the choice between a combination of Grigio Telesto with Nero Noctis and Rosso (red) Mars accents, or a combination of Bianco (white) Asopo with Verde (green) Viper accents.

Lamborghini Huracán 60th anniversary edition Lamborghini Huracán 60th anniversary edition Lamborghini Huracán 60th anniversary edition

The last of the special editions is based on the Huracán Evo Spyder, and once again there are two combinations to choose from, which Lamborghini said are meant to highlight the lifestyle aspect of the droptop supercar. One combination features bodywork in Blu Le Mans with contrasting Bianco Isi accents. The other goes with a more expressive Verde Viper body combined with Bianco Isi accents.

The special editions make their formal debut on Friday at an event in Milan. Lamborghini hasn’t said how many build slots, if any, are reserved for customers in the U.S.

Lamborghini’s Huracán Sterrato revealed last December is officially the automaker’s last series production car powered purely by a combustion engine, but there will likely be more special-edition versions of the Huracán as well as the Urus before both models go the plug-in hybrid route like the Aventador-replacing Revuelto. The Huracán is expected to remain in production until late 2024, when it will be replaced by its plug-in hybrid successor.

