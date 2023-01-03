Mercedes-Benz has expanded a previous recall to include 123,696 older C-Class, CLS, and E-Class sedans, wagons, and coupes for a sunroof panel that can come loose and increase the risk of injury to other road users, the NHTSA disclosed Monday.

The bonding between the glass panel of the sunroof and the sliding frame could deteriorate over time, potentially causing the glass to detach from the car and create a road hazard. Mercedes-Benz acknowledged isolated cases in markets outside of the U.S., but said it was unaware of any warranty claims or field and service reports in the U.S.

Still, if the bonding begins to deteriorate, owners may notice a detached or loose panel, as well as excessive wind noise from the sunroof.

The recall encompasses the following vehicles:

2001-2005 Mercedes-Benz C240, C320 sedan and wagon

2002-2004 Mercedes-Benz AMG C32

2002-2005 Mercedes-Benz C230, C320 coupes

2003-2007 Mercedes-Benz C230 sedan

2005-2006 Mercedes-Benz AMG C55

2006-2007 Mercedes-Benz C280, C350

2003-2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK coupe

2003-2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class and AMG sedans, wagons, and E320 diesel

2006-2011 Mercedes-Benz CLS and AMG CLS

A change in the sunroof supplier’s process on cars manufactured after Dec. 26, 2010 resulted in the proper adhesion, so the recall extends to older cars only.

Owners can expect recall notification by mail as early as Feb. 21, 2023. Dealers will inspect the panel bonding and replace the sunroof if necessary at no cost to owners. Mercedes said it will provide a reimbursement plan to owners of the recalled vehicles who have already had the work done out of pocket. For more information, contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372 or visit their recall website.

