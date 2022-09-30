New York will follow California’s lead in moving to phase out by 2035 the sale of new cars, SUVs, and light trucks powered purely by internal-combustion engines.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul said she directed New York’s State Department of Environmental Conservation to propose and finalize rules for the adoption of a mandate matching the one approved by California in August.

“New York is a national climate leader and an economic powerhouse, and we’re using our strength to help spur innovation and implementation of zero-emission vehicles on a grand scale,” she said in a statement.

The mandate, part of New York’s overarching goal to reduce greenhouse emissions 85% by 2050, will go to a public hearing before the State Department of Environmental Conservation finalizes it.

California’s mandate calls for the exclusive sale of zero-emission vehicles from 2035, with a staggered introduction starting at 35% by 2026, 68% by 2030, and 100% by 2035.

In this case, zero-emission vehicles include both battery- and fuel cell-electric vehicles, as well as plug-in hybrids with at least 50 miles of electric range, although automakers will be limited in how many hybrids they can sell.

Crucially, the mandate doesn’t ban people from keeping their internal-combustion vehicles, or buying them used, beyond 2035.

Hochul’s announcement accelerates legislation she signed last fall formalizing the goal of ending sales of vehicles powered purely by internal-combustion engines by 2035. The legislation also called for all new medium- and heavy-duty trucks to follow similar rules by 2045.

On the national level, President Biden has announced a target of 50% of all sales to be EVs or plug-in hybrids by 2030, but it’s not backed by regulations. California senators have asked Biden to set a date for ending sales of internal-combustion vehices nationwide, but the administration hasn’t yet taken that step.

