In 2022, Porsche unveiled the 911 Classic Club Coupe, a one-off creation built in collaboration with the Porsche Club of America (PCA) and based on a humble 996-generation 911 Carrera. That car is now up for auction through Broad Arrow Auctions.

The project, which Porsche said took two and a half years to complete, followed a similar approach to the 997-generation 911 Sport Classic launched in 2009 by applying styling elements from older models onto a newer generation 911.

Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe

The 911 Classic Club Coupe started out as a 1998 Porsche 911 Carrera, which was located by PCA member Vu Nguyen at a Virginia dealership. It was sent to Porsche’s headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, where the Porsche Classic team stripped it down and rebuilt it with a mix of new original components and modifications, such as the double-dome roof and ducktail spoiler like the Sport Classic.

Mechanical components, including the brakes, engine, and transmission are refurbished used items—but not necessarily stock ones. The Classic Club Coupe boasts the 375-hp 3.6-liter flat-6 from a 996 GT3, for example. The stock wheels were also replaced by a custom 18-inch forged set with a Fuchs pattern.

To ensure the modifications were performed as expected, a test car was built and put through extensive trials at Porsche’s main testing facility in Weissach, Germany, and the high-speed Nardo test track in Italy. The aerodynamic elements were also honed in a wind tunnel.

Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe

The modified bodywork was painted Sport Gray Metallic, which should draw some comparisons with the gray shade featured on the 997 Sport Classic. The car also features blue accents in PCA’s signature Club Blue. For the interior, Porsche selected a houndstooth pattern for the seats formed by woven leather strands, and an Alcantara roof liner and pillars. A dashboard badge reads “911 Classic Club Coupe No. 001/001.”

The 911 Classic Club Coupe was built to commemorate the PCA, the oldest and largest Porsche club, as well as show off the capabilities of the Porsche Sonderwunsch personalization program. This program has produced some impressive one-off builds, including a 992 911 GT3 honoring a Le Mans-winning 956, but here’s a chance to own one without having to commission a build and wait for it to be completed.

