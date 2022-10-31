Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen cruised to victory on Sunday at the 2022 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix, which was held at Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

The win was Verstappen’s 14th this season, a new record as it eclipsed the 13 wins achieved first by Michael Schumacher in 2004 and then again by Sebastian Vettel in 2013. Like Verstappen, Vettel also achieved his record driving for Red Bull.

Mercedes-Benz AMG’s Lewis Hamilton finished second in Mexico, 15 seconds behind Verstappen, while third place went to Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who finished some 18 seconds behind his teammate.

Verstappen started the race on the pole position, with Mercedes’ George Russell at the front and Hamilton and Perez immediately behind. Verstappen made a clean start and was never really challenged from there, losing the lead position only briefly following his sole pit stop. There was more action between Russell and Hamilton early on, with Hamilton managing to get ahead of his teammate at the start and Perez providing pressure on both.

2022 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix

Perez was first of the leaders to pit, stopping on lap 24. His team had a problem fitting the rear left tire, however, and he was held up for five seconds, eventually rejoining in sixth. Verstappen then stopped on the following lap, rejoining the race in third behind the two Mercedes drivers. Verstappen soon retook the lead when Hamilton made a pit stop on lap 29, with Russell following on lap 34.

Russell eventually crossed the finish line in fourth, followed by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in fifth and sixth.

The race featured little drama, though McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo tipped the AlphaTauri of Yuki Tsunoda into the air on lap 51 with an aggressive wheel-to-wheel move, which led to Tsunoda retiring from the damage and Ricciardo receiving a 10-second penalty. Alpine’s Fernando Alonso also steered off track with a power unit issue on lap 66, which bought out the virtual safety car though there was no change to the order.

Following the weekend’s action, 2022 title winner Verstappen’s Drivers’ Championship tally has grown to 416 points. Perez has moved up to second with 280 points, and Leclerc is now in third with 275 points. In the Constructors’ Championship, Red Bull has already won it with 696 points, versus the 487 points of Ferrari and 447 of Mercedes. The next race on the calendar is the Brazilian Grand Prix on Nov. 13.

2022 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix

Below are the full results from the 2022 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix:

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

2) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-Benz AMG +15.186 seconds

3) Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing +18.097 seconds

4) George Russell, Mercedes-Benz AMG +49.431 seconds

5) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari +58.123 seconds

6) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari +68.774 seconds

7) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren +1 lap

8) Esteban Ocon, Alpine +1 lap

9) Lando Norris, McLaren +1 lap

10) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo +1 lap

11) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri +1 lap

12) Alex Albon, Williams +1 lap

13) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo +1 lap

14) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin +1 lap

15) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin +1 lap

16) Mick Schumacher, Haas +1 lap

17) Kevin Magnussen, Haas +1 lap

18) Nicholas Latifi, Williams +2 laps

NC) Fernando Alonso, Alpine – DNF

NC) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri – DNF

