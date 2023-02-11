FILE – A line of used Toyota cars are for sale at a Carmax dealership, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Miami Lakes, Fla. (The Associated Press)

(iSeeCars) — The average one-to-five-year-old car cost an average of $33,582 in December. While this number seems high, used car prices have actually been falling after two years of year-over-year price increases as a result of the global microchip shortage. According to a recent iSeeCars.com analysis of over 1.9 million used car sales, used car prices decreased 3.0 percent in December 2022 compared to the previous year.

Average Used Car Prices by State

Some states pay more than others for used cars. Here is a ranking of the average used car price by state by ascending order:

Average Used Car Price by State – iSeeCars Rank State Average Used Car Price 1 Vermont $31,445 2 New Hampshire $31,833 3 Ohio $32,267 4 Hawaii $32,381 5 Rhode Island $32,789 6 Delaware $32,924 7 Indiana $32,936 8 Connecticut $32,991 9 Pennsylvania $33,097 10 Massachusetts $33,232 11 New York $33,246 12 Maryland $33,377 Average Used Car Price $33,582 13 Missouri $33,596 14 Michigan $33,597 15 Virginia $33,724 16 Maine $33,758 17 Minnesota $33,758 18 West Virginia $33,761 19 New Jersey $33,936 20 Wisconsin $34,018 21 Mississippi $34,130 22 Kentucky $34,176 23 Alabama $34,206 24 Arizona $34,413 25 Florida $34,519 26 Utah $34,580 27 Tennessee $34,658 28 North Carolina $34,725 29 Nevada $34,859 30 South Carolina $35,015 31 Texas $35,061 32 Nebraska $35,064 33 New Mexico $35,189 34 Illinois $35,217 35 Colorado $35,269 36 Kansas $35,323 37 Oklahoma $35,509 38 Oregon $35,556 39 Iowa $35,750 40 California $35,759 41 Louisiana $35,893 42 Georgia $36,016 43 Washington $36,119 44 Arkansas $36,343 45 Idaho $37,092 46 South Dakota $37,192 47 North Dakota $37,773 48 Montana $38,943 49 Alaska $40,462 50 Wyoming $41,405

Vermont is the state with the lowest average used car price of $31,445.

Wyoming is the state with the highest average used car price of $41,405.

Seven of the 10 states with the lowest used car prices are East Coast states.

Used car prices are dropping, which means that shoppers who are waiting for prices to come down are now becoming more likely to find a used vehicle in their price range. While prices are still above pre-pandemic levels, the trend of falling used car prices is expected to continue.

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.9 million 1-5-year-old used car sales in December 2021 and 2022. The average listing prices of each car model were compared between the two time periods, and the differences were expressed as a percentage difference from the 2021 price as well as a dollar difference. Heavy-duty vehicles, low-volume vehicles, vehicles discontinued as of the 2022 model year, and vehicles with fewer than 4 of the 5 model years for each period were excluded from further analysis.

