(iSeeCars) — Sports car ownership is a fantasy for many, but given the price tag and impracticality of these vehicles, sports car ownership is a reality for just 2.5 percent of American drivers. 

Which states have the most and least sports cars on the road, and what is the most popular sports car in each state? iSeeCars analyzed over 200,000 vehicle sales to find out.

Which State Has the Most Sports Cars?

To determine where sports car ownership is the most popular, iSeeCars calculated the share of sports cars in each state.

Ranking of States By Shares of Sports Cars – iSeeCars
RankState% Share of Sports Cars
1Nevada4.0%
2Arizona3.6%
3Florida3.5%
4California3.3%
5Texas3.2%
6Georgia3.0%
7New Mexico2.9%
8North Carolina2.9%
9South Carolina2.8%
10Alabama2.7%
11Tennessee2.6%
12Virginia2.5%
National Average2.5%
13Arkansas2.4%
14Mississippi2.4%
15Oklahoma2.4%
16Louisiana2.3%
17Oregon2.3%
18Washington2.3%
19Kentucky2.2%
20Delaware2.2%
21Illinois2.2%
22Hawaii2.2%
23Maryland2.1%
24Kansas2.1%
25Missouri2.1%
26Indiana2.1%
27Utah1.9%
28New Jersey1.8%
29Ohio1.8%
30Connecticut1.8%
31Colorado1.8%
32New York1.8%
33Rhode Island1.6%
34Pennsylvania1.6%
35West Virginia1.5%
36Idaho1.4%
37Massachusetts1.4%
38Nebraska1.3%
39Michigan1.2%
40Wisconsin1.2%
41Iowa1.2%
42New Hampshire1.2%
43North Dakota1.0%
44Minnesota1.0%
45South Dakota1.0%
46Alaska1.0%
47Wyoming1.0%
48Montana1.0%
49Vermont0.9%
50Maine0.9%
  • Nevada is the state with the most sports cars on the road, followed by Arizona in second.
  • The top ten states with the most sports cars have generally moderate climates.
  • The states with the least sports cars are Northern, Rocky Mountain, and Midwestern states that have harsh winters.

Most Popular Sports Car in Each State

Along with where sports cars are the most popular, iSeeCars also examined which sports cars are the most popular in each state.

Most Popular Sports Car in Each State – iSeeCars
StateMost Popular Sports Car
AlabamaDodge Challenger
AlaskaDodge Challenger
ArizonaFord Mustang
ArkansasDodge Challenger
CaliforniaDodge Challenger
ColoradoFord Mustang
ConnecticutFord Mustang
DelawareFord Mustang
FloridaDodge Challenger
GeorgiaDodge Challenger
HawaiiFord Mustang
IdahoFord Mustang
IllinoisDodge Challenger
IndianaDodge Challenger
IowaDodge Challenger
KansasFord Mustang
KentuckyDodge Challenger
LouisianaDodge Challenger
MaineDodge Challenger
MarylandDodge Challenger
MassachusettsDodge Challenger
MichiganDodge Challenger
MinnesotaDodge Challenger
MississippiDodge Challenger
MissouriDodge Challenger
MontanaFord Mustang
NebraskaDodge Challenger
NevadaDodge Challenger
New HampshireDodge Challenger
New JerseyDodge Challenger
New MexicoFord Mustang
New YorkDodge Challenger
North CarolinaDodge Challenger
North DakotaDodge Challenger
OhioDodge Challenger
OklahomaFord Mustang
OregonDodge Challenger
PennsylvaniaDodge Challenger
Rhode IslandDodge Challenger
South CarolinaDodge Challenger
South DakotaFord Mustang
TennesseeDodge Challenger
TexasFord Mustang
UtahDodge Challenger
VermontDodge Challenger
VirginiaFord Mustang
WashingtonFord Mustang
West VirginiaDodge Challenger
WisconsinDodge Challenger
WyomingDodge Challenger
  • The Dodge Challenger is the most popular sports car in 36 states, while the Ford Mustang is the most popular in the remaining 14.
  • Both the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger are among the most affordable sports cars, with new versions starting at less than $30,000, which broadens their appeal.
  • The Dodge Challenger is one of the only sports cars to offer all-wheel drive, and is the most popular sports car mainly among Northern and mountainous states.

While sports cars only capture a small percentage of car buyers, drivers in the most popular sports car states are nearly four times as likely to experience sports car ownership compared to drivers in the least sports-car-popular states. The Ford Mustang and the Dodge Challenger are not only fun-to-drive, they are among the most attainable sports cars for American drivers. 

Methodology:

iSeeCars analyzed over 200,000 used cars from model years 2018 – 2022 sold from May 2022 through April 2023. The number of sports cars was tallied by state, and the resulting percentage shares were used to rank states.

