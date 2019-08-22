Sports Zone O.T. Preview: 2019 Madison Central Jaguars

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Madison Central is a bona fide state title contender in 6A.

They have an electric dual-threat QB in TCU commit Jimmy Holiday, and five returning starters up front blocking for him.

“Great team chemistry,” head coach Anthony Hart said. “Probably as good a summer as I’ve been around through my years of coaching. These guys have really stepped up and put the time in and effort with the right type of work ethic and attitude. And you know that doesn’t come with every group, but it’s certainly there with this group.”

Madison Central opens the season against Vicksburg at the Warren Central Red Carpet Bowl.