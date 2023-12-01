McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Border Patrol agents seized over $3 million worth of methamphetamine hidden inside the bumper of a vehicle during a traffic stop in South Texas outside of Laredo, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

Agents found the bundles of meth on Wednesday when they assisted a Duval County Sheriff’s deputy during a vehicle stop in Freer, Texas, CBP said.

The drugs were spotted after a Border Patrol canine alerted agents to the drugs. The vehicle was taken to the Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 59, a few miles away, where a non-intrusive scan of the vehicle “revealed anomalies in the rear bumper. Agents discovered numerous bundles inside the vehicle,” according to a CBP statement.

Over 111 pounds of meth were recovered from the rear of the vehicle with a street value of over $3.5 million, CBP said.

Law enforcement say Mexican drug cartel are getting more creative in trying to hide loads of illicit drugs to bring illegally across the border into the United States, including storing in shampoo bottles and vehicle parts.

