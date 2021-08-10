2nd El Paso border agent shot at from Mexico in less than a week, CBP says

The border wall is seen in El Paso, Texas, near where a U.S. Border Patrol agents was shot at from Mexico on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2021.

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — For the second time in less than a week, a U.S. Border Patrol agent has been shot at from Mexico.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, a border agent from the El Paso Sector’s Ysleta Station took cover behind his vehicle after hearing gunshots.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, approximately five rounds were fired from Mexico toward the agent. None of the rounds struck the agent nor his vehicle.

The agent was patrolling near the Midway Drive exit off of U.S. Highway 375, which is across the highway from Riverside Middle School.

On Friday morning, 20 rounds were fired at a border agent who is also from the Ysleta Station. The agent also took cover and was not hit by the shots.

The agent was patrolling farther down the road in an area east of the Jonathan Rogers Water Treatment Plant.

He heard gunshots near his location and reportedly drove for cover.

CBP said cameras reportedly caught two subjects shooting north from the Mexican side of the Rio Grande with what appeared to be a rifle.

Mexican law enforcement was notified, and officers were dispatched to the area.

CBP said the FBI is investigating both incidents. KTSM and Border Report have reached out to the FBI. Look for updates as more information is made available.