Acting head of CBP says a new migrant caravan is bound for the U.S. from Honduras

Honduran migrants carry their children as part of a caravan hoping to reach the distant United States, in Entre Rios, Guatemala, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Hundreds of migrants arrived at the Guatemala border after walking and hitching rides from San Pedro Sula, Honduras in a bid to form the kind of migrant caravan that reached the U.S. border in 2018. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan is warning migrants not to join a caravan he says is headed to the United States from Honduras.

“I would like to send a clear and firm message to those considering joining. Do not waste your time and money, and do not risk your safety and health. The dangerous journey both puts you in harm’s way and endangers the lives and health of those in the U.S. and regional countries through the potential spread of COVID-19,” Morgan said in a statement issued Friday afternoon.

Mark Morgan addresses media on Oct. 30, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. (Border Report File Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

“Migrant caravan groups will not be allowed to make their way north in violation of the sovereignty, standing public health orders, and immigration laws of the respective nations throughout the region,” he said.

Morgan said the United States is working with the governments of Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Belize to stop illegal entry of those without proper travel documents.

“I am proud to stand in solidarity with friends and partners throughout the region who are committed to uphold the rule of law, manage safe, orderly, and legal migration, and prevent a humanitarian and health crisis. Our message is clear – if you enter a country illegally or violate public health orders, you will face immediate action, including being returned home immediately, detained or prosecuted,” Morgan said.

His threats came a month after hundreds of migrants were turned away as they tried to caravan north from Honduras following a hurricane that struck the country.

He said that human traffickers and drug smugglers have no concern for the health and safety of those they bring in, or of communities affected. And he referenced the deaths of two migrants who died last week when they were abandoned in a winter storm that dumped two feet of snow near Big Bend National Park in a remote section of Texas.

Nearly 50 migrants were rescued who were abandoned around Dec. 30 during the snow storm, according to a CBP news release

“This is a deadly journey,” Morgan said. “These smugglers are reckless with human life – they do not care for the safety of migrants or law enforcement.”