SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — About 150 migrants from countries such as Somalia, India, and Pakistan have been gathering on U.S. soil between two border barriers about a mile and a half west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Noor, a migrant from Somalia, said he and fellow migrants had been there for five days, some longer.

“We have no water, no food, it’s cold, but where is the humanitarian help,” he said.

Migrants from Somalia, India, Pakistan and other countries wait on U.S. the side of the border as agents get the migrants to line up. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

The Border Patrol says it has run out of room at its stations in the San Diego Sector and can’t take in any more migrants for processing.

That means migrants like Noor are having to wait for days at a time to get picked up.

While Border Report was there, agents in vans and ATVs drove by several times but did not stop.

When units did show up, the migrants quickly surrounded the vehicles hoping to be taken away.

Border Patrol agents organize migrants before transferring some of them to processing stations across San Diego. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

But the agents were only able to take a couple of dozen migrants, while others, including Noor, had to wait longer.

These are the type of scenarios that some, including Pastor Albert Rivera head of the AGAPE Shelter in Tijuana, are predicting when Title 42 goes away.

“Migrants are getting anxious, especially the ones who can’t get an appointment through the CBP One app,” said Rivera. “And if the expedited asylum happens when Title 42 is done, you’re going to see even more migrants rush the border wanting to get arrested.”

A South Texas congressman told Border Report on Wednesday that the Department of Homeland Security has begun a trial program this week that some are calling “expedited screenings,” where migrants would get an interview to start their asylum cases within 72 hours after being apprehended.

These initial interviews are being conducted by personnel from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and take place at Border Patrol facilities.

Noor did not say whether this program factored into his decision to cross the border.

All he wanted was for Border Patrol agents to pick him up so he wouldn’t have to spend another night in the elements.

“We need blankets, it’s cold, the jacket I have is not enough.”

The overnight low along the border Wednesday night was 52 degrees with a chance of rain.