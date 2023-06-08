EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican authorities say they will prosecute a suspected rapist who allegedly had escaped justice when he crossed into the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials on Wednesday handed over Adrian L.P. to agents of Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM) at the Stanton Street International Bridge. The INM officials in turn ceded custody of the suspect to Chihuahua state police officers.

The 46-year-old man had an outstanding warrant in Mexico for an aggravated rape that took place in Juarez. He will remain in jail until a state judge determines if there is enough evidence to take him to trial, the Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office said.

The suspect (facing the camera) is surrounded by U.S. and Mexican law enforcement officers prior to his return to Mexico. (Courtesy State of Chihuahua)

The state of Chihuahua, which borders Texas and New Mexico, recorded nearly 1,600 cases of sexual assault in 2021, according to the AG’s Office.