TIJUANA (Border Report) — With Title 42 remaining in place, so should migrants now living in Tijuana, said Enrique Lucero, head of the migrant affairs office in that city.

Lucero is advising migrants not to risk their lives by forcing their way into the United States.

Enrique Lucero is the director of Tijuana’s Migrant Affairs Office. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

“Migrants should be patient and wait for an answer to their claims for asylum,” said Lucero. “We’ve seen a lot of Mexicans get hurt, some have died as they tried to overcome the wall.”

Lucero pointed to a recent case where one migrant died three weeks ago after falling from the border barrier. He also mentioned a Cuban national who died while trying to swim around the portion of the wall that stretches out into the Pacific Ocean.

When asked if the city of Tijuana is expecting more migrants in the future, Lucero said, “With or without Title 42, more people are coming.”

“We need to start integrating migrants into our society, but they need to have a Plan B in place as well … once Title 42 is eliminated it doesn’t mean everyone will be allowed into the U.S.”

Lucero added that for those not able to cross the border or given access, Tijuana would welcome and help them.

Title 42 is a public health order to stop the cross-border spread of COVID-19 that allows border authorities to expel migrants without giving them an opportunity to request asylum.