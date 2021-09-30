Bangladeshi man who ran hotel in Mexico for migrant smugglers gets 46 months in prison

Mohamed M. Hossain provided lodging, airfare for Bangladeshi citizens who wanted to enter U.S. illegally, Department of Justice says

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A man from Bangladesh will spend almost four years behind bars for his role in a scheme to smuggle migrants into the United States, the Department of Justice said.

Mohamad Milon Hossain, 41 and a Bangladeshi citizen, conspired and assisted smugglers in his country, in Mexico, Central and South America to facilitate the illegal entry of migrants into the United States in exchange for money, federal officials said. He was sentenced to 46 months in prison.

Hossain was a key facilitator and smuggler of Bangladeshi nationals, said Shane Folden, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in San Antonio.

Hossain operated out of a hotel in Tapachula, Mexico, where he housed and assisted individuals on their way to the United States, prosecutors said. He provided airplane tickets and other assistance for the individuals to travel from Tapachula to Monterrey, Mexico. There, a co-conspirator named Moktar Hossain allegedly assisted their crossing into the United States, the Department of Justice said.

“This human smuggling conspiracy operated on a global scale and endangered the lives of Bangladeshi migrants,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “The Justice Department will continue working with our law enforcement partners here and abroad to bring human smugglers like Hossain to justice and to disrupt these criminal networks that unlawfully bring migrants from across the world into the United States.”

Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery of the Southern District of Texas, said the conspirators placed profit before human lives.

“Human smugglers like Hossain often put migrants in dangerous situations, many leading to serious injury and even death,” she said, adding that federal officials will continue to hold accountable those who provide transportation to unauthorized migrants.

“Today’s sentencing is a great example of how Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) uses its worldwide resources and interagency partnerships to bring international criminals like Mohamad Milon Hossain to justice in the United States,” said Special Agent in Charge Shane Folden of HSI San Antonio.

Investigators in Laredo, Houston, Calexico, California, and Mexico contributed to the case.