SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — After being closed for nearly three years, the northbound lanes of Ped West resumed operations eight months ago, albeit under limited hours.

The pedestrian crossing has closed once again.

This time, the closure is due to an influx of migrants along the Tijuana-San Diego border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it needs the facility to process the asylum-seekers since other facilities in the area have been operating at maximum capacity.

Throughout Thursday morning, a constant flow of Border Patrol buses and field vehicles drove into the backside of PedWest.

According to CBP, the migrants brought to PedWest will be primarily family units or unaccompanied children.

Bus and Border Patrol vehicles arriving to unload asylum seekers at PedWest. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

In a statement, the agency said “CBP will work to return to normal operations as quickly as feasible.”

But those who normally use PedWest to cross the border to go to work, school, visit family or for appointments in the U.S. are none too happy.

Migrants waiting on the east side of the San Ysidro Port of Entry where wait times are expected to increase due to PedWest’s temporary shutdown. (Jorge Nieto/Special to Border Report)

A man named Juan got visibly upset as he approached the border crossing from the Tijuana side when told it was closed.

“Why? No one said anything?” he said.

CBP did put out a news release Wednesday evening, but it was clear many people didn’t get the message. It read:

“While PedWest is closed to the public, CBP will open as many lanes as possible at the PedEast crossing to accommodate those who typically use PedWest.”

PedWest closed for renovations and remained closed once the coronavirus pandemic set in. Earlier this year, it began operating only in a northbound direction and only from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Southbound pedestrian traffic had yet to resume, although there has been talk it would reopen soon.

According to CBP, this temporary suspension will not impact the currently scheduled processing of CBP One appointments at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.