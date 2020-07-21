Border Patrol discovers $1.4 million worth of meth hidden in a shipment of green onions

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with a comment from the FAA. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- The Federal Aviation Administration allowed SpaceX to pick the type of environmental review it wanted done on its controversial South Texas launch facility, and the aerospace company chose the quicker and easier route that requires no public hearing or comment period, the FAA told Border Report.

This is the same facility where a SpaceX rocket engine exploded on May 29 during a test, sending a fireball into the air near Boca Chica Beach on the border with Mexico.