Border Report launches email newsletter

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — As Border Report approaches year two, we are pleased to announce the launch of our new email newsletter.

Subscribers can receive original content from our correspondents in McAllen, El Paso and San Diego, who continue to bring you untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

In recent months, we’ve received numerous emails from readers asking if they can be added to our mailing list or wondering if we had any plans on starting a newsletter. We can say that launching a newsletter has long been one of our goals.

The newsletter will highlight our correspondents’ most recent stories, as well as the latest immigration headlines. Subscribers will also get an easy link to our live border cameras, and an opportunity to provide feedback and story ideas.

Our newsletter will be sent to you daily. You can subscribe here.