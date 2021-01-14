California city adding COVID-19 vaccination site near the border

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (Border Report) — The city of Imperial Beach, Calif., has a little more than 27,000 residents and bills itself as the “Most Southwesterly City in the Continental United States,” and as of Friday, it will also be home to a COVID-19 vaccination center.

“They’re already setting it up,” said Imperial Beach Councilmember Paloma Aguirre.” This is a service the county is offering in locations areas where there are high instances of the virus.”

The city of Imperial Beach bills itself as the Most Southwesterly City in the Continental United States. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Aguirre says her city has been hit hard by the coronavirus like other communities in South San Diego along the border with Mexico.

Initially, the site will vaccinate only health care personnel with appointments, but Aguirre says they are already pushing for the public, especially seniors, to gain access to the vaccinations.

“We are definitely advocating to have senior citizens vaccinated as soon as possible that decision is going to have to come from county health officials,” she said.

Imperial Beach City Councilmember Paloma Aguirre. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

The site, which is already stocked with boxes of syringes, latex gloves and sanitizer, will begin offering inoculations Friday morning, and it will be open 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

According to Aguirre, one thing people won’t have to worry or stress about when getting the vaccine is immigration status.

“It’s never been an issue same for our testing site here in Imperial Beach, it’s never been a factor not a priority,” said Aguirre.

