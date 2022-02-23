Victor Manjarrez worries migrant surge expanding to every corner of the border; Brewster County sheriff agrees and calls for more federal "boots on the ground"

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (Border Report) – When members of Congress came to El Paso and asked Victor M. Manjarrez Jr. what tools he needed to keep illegal immigration in check, the former Border Patrol chief used to shock them with his response.

“These tools are great resources,” Manjarrez says as he points to the border wall, “but you’ve got to address hope, so they don’t travel.”

Manjarrez recalls explaining to lawmakers the two-tiered approach needed to solve an illegal migration crisis that’s been growing in America since the mid-1980s.

“Diminishing hope is: You want to go somewhere else, but if you’re able to keep your own place semi-secure, with some economic vitality” maybe you won’t make the trip, he said. “The other layer is the idea of certain arrest, that there is a consequence. That can be prosecution or in most cases an administrative (penalty), a formal deportation.

“You gotta diminish hope because people come and think bringing a gallon of water is going to help them cross 50 miles of desert.”

The director of the University of Texas at El Paso’s Center for Law and Human Behavior thinks this carrot-and-stick approach – sending aid to countries where migrants are coming from and applying the law to those that show up anyway – could be a game-changer.

Manjarrez recently walked a Border Report and News Nation crew through the events of the past few years that have led to the current historic surge of illegal immigration on the southern border. He also spoke about the growing influence of transnational criminal organizations not only in drugs but migrant trafficking as well.

As of Jan. 31, more than 777,000 people have come into the United States without authorization since last October, surpassing the more than 400,000 that came across during the well-publicized migrant surge of late 2018 and early 2019.

Policy changes in Washington ‘opened the floodgates’

Manjarrez says the previous historical peaks in illegal immigration share commonalities with what’s going on today.

“We’re seeing things reminiscent of 1986 and 2000. That’s when we saw our two busiest years of illegal activities in our ports of entry,” he said.

Congress in 1986 debated and passed the Immigration Reform and Control Act that legalized more than 3 million undocumented immigrants. He says many rushed the U.S. at the last minute to find a way to qualify. In 2000, the Bush administration was pondering additional reforms to legalize an even greater number of people. That plan died after foreign terrorists struck the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, but many had come in the preceding months. .

“That really drove the numbers,” Manjarrez said of the message would-be immigrants and smugglers were hearing out of Washington back then.

Fast-forward to January 2021 and a new administration takes over the White House and changes the “we don’t want you” approach of Donald Trump toward unauthorized migration.

“That really opened the floodgates. Look at the numbers, almost 1.7 million (migrants) not for a full year, but just the first eight months” of the new administration, Manjarrez said. “When you hear people say they’re going to look at the border differently, that gets passed down the line. ‘Hey, there’s a change.’ That may not even be the case but that’s the perception, and that’s usually when the spigot turns on.”

The former Border Patrol chief acknowledges that the 30-foot-tall steel bollard wall that became Trump’s signature doesn’t stop anyone by itself. But it slows large groups down and gives agents time to get to them before they melt into heavily Hispanic U.S. border communities a short distance from the wall.

“It’s a race of time to hide in those residences. The barrier increases that time. This is one tool of many that are needed,” he said.

Small Texas county feeling heat of surge

Manjarrez also worries that clandestine migration is spiking in inhospitable stretches of border far from the urban sprawl.

“You expect those numbers in El Paso, the Rio Grande Valley, Del Rio and Laredo. But what scares the heck out of me is the numbers in places like Big Bend (Texas) where you have nothing but desert on the Mexican side and 50 to 60 miles of more desert north of the line. It is incredibly dangerous,” he said.

Days later and 300 miles away, Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson walked the news crews over one of the hotspots for illegal immigration in the Big Bend area of Texas.

“We’re right at the base of a national park and a state wildlife management area and they’re just flooding in,” Dodson said. “There’s spots you can’t get through, but this spot is busy. We’re busier than we’ve ever been. Our local Border Patrolmen are way undermanned, so we are filling in for them – all the local sheriffs are.”

Recent changes in Texas law allow police officers to arrest people on human smuggling charges. In the case of Brewster County, the sheriff and the Border Patrol are conducting joint patrols. “In Texas Border Patrolmen aren’t peace officers and police cannot enforce immigration laws, so if it’s not one, it’ll be the other,” he said, referring to apprehending migrants or arresting smugglers or trespassers.

Dodson says the migrants – and their Zetas/Northeast cartel smugglers – have moved into this sparsely populated stretch of border because of increasing law enforcement pressure in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, which is the busiest migrant crossing portion of the border.

And the Zetas are hiring north of the Rio Grande.

“The thing about this new influx is we’re getting drivers picking them up (the migrants) and taking farther in the United States,” Dodson said.

As in Southern New Mexico and El Paso, Texas, the drivers and stash house caretakers here tend to be U.S. citizens and tend to be very young. The allure is easy money, from a few hundred dollars to $1,000 dollars per carload.

“We have cameras and when we see the same car make several trips to the same spot, we go ask them what’s going on,” he said.

The sheriff says he’s not in favor of building border wall in an empty expanse of millions of acres on both sides of the border. The Big Bend of Texas has deep ravines, mountains and miles of desert. But he desperately wants to see more federal “boots on the ground.”

“We all know this is the Border Patrol’s job – we’re just filling in – but they don’t have the manpower,” he said. “I don’t know what the problem is but there’s not getting the people” they need to do the job.