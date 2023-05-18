SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — A member of Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero’s security team was the target of an assassination attempt Wednesday morning in the city’s downtown area.

The bodyguard’s vehicle was fired at by an unknown gunman in a burgundy Suburban with California license plates, according to Tijuana Police.

Investigators say one bullet pierced a window in the car driven by one of Caballero’s guards, assigned to her security detail.

The guard was not hurt.

He was reportedly in the area before the mayor’s visit to a beauty salon. She was scheduled to arrive moments later.

The SUV involved in the shooting was reportedly found in the area later in the morning with police officers recovering three “long” loaded guns and several bulletproof vests.

Caballero wasted no time in blaming Ricardo Iván Carpio Sánchez, Baja California’s Attorney General for “the lack of security in Tijuana.”

She said through social media she would hold Carpio Sánchez “responsible should anything happen to her, her family or members of her team.”

During a news conference, Carpio Sánchez stated he respected the mayor’s opinion but said “the city’s security is the responsibility of the local government.”

He also said he reached out to the mayor to see if she might have any useful information that might help the investigation.

“We’re not responsible for what could happen,” said Carpio Sánchez. “If anything, she needs to clarify what happened and give us an explanation.”

Twenty-four hours later, two “narco-banners” popped up at two separate locations around the city threatening the lives of Tijuana’s chief of police and the head of his department’s special forces.

Both were addressed to Caballero and signed by the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) questioning the disappearance of several of its members who were taken into custody recently.

CJNG is also being blamed for fires that destroyed two Tijuana police cars Thursday morning.

Investigators say no one has been arrested in connection with this arson event or for the assassination attempt on the mayor’s bodyguard.