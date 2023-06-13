World Design Capital San Diego Tijuana will be held in both cities during 2024. (Courtesy: World Design Capital)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The San Diego City Council has voted to secure $3 million in funding for the World Design Capital San Diego Tijuana 2024 expo.

Promoters say the event encourages the use of design to further the economic, social, cultural, and environmental development of the world’s cities.

In 2022, it was held in Valencia, Spain.

The money pledged by the city of San Diego “represents critical funding for the program.”

According to a news release provided by the city, the funds will be used for program planning, production and marketing efforts.

“We are grateful to Mayor Todd Gloria, City Council member Raul Campillo and all of San Diego’s City Council members for their support of World Design Capital 2024,” said Carlos de la Mora, CEO of World Design Capital San Diego Tijuana 2024. “We know the benefits that the World Design Capital can bring to the San Diego Tijuana region: economic development, tourism, the promotion of local design, international collaboration, regional brand development, and more.”

Campillo called the event a “wonderful opportunity to showcase the San Diego-Tijuana region.”

“World Design Capital 2024 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our region,” said Campillo, who represents District 7 on the San Diego City Council. “San Diego and Tijuana mutually benefit from investments in our unique binational geography and character — it will leave lasting impacts for years to come.”

The World Design Capital program (WDC) is designated every two years. According to its website, the WDC also showcases the accomplishments of cities that are effectively leveraging design to improve the lives of their citizens.

The San Diego-Tijuana version will be spread out over several venues on both sides of the border with events scheduled throughout 2024.