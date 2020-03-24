Confusion reigns over who can cross the border

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Border Report) — Friday night’s border closure left a lot of people wondering whether they could continue crossing the border from Mexico into the United States.

Three days later a lot of questions and confusion remain.

This family was able to cross into the U.S. from Mexico through the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

As a way to clarify uncertainty, Customs and Border Protection Director of Field Operations Pete Flores, offered some advice over the phone.

Here are some of the points he wanted to make.

“This suspension of entry does not apply to U.S. citizens and legal residents entering the U.S. from Mexico,” said Flores. “Others including but not limited to are people traveling for medical purposes, to work in the U.S. and to attend educational institutions.”

Flores also mentioned people who are looking to cross for the essentials would be allowed to cross.

“We’re also ensuring communities have access to basic necessities like food and medications that may not be available on the other side of the border. Officers will continue to use their discretion to ensure these needs are met,” Flores said.

Flores wanted to point out that cargo continues to flow as it has in previous months.

“CBP officers have continued to process cargo to sustain the supply of critical goods and because there’s no threat as it relates to cargo shipments.”

Flores did mention that people traveling for shopping, tourism, sightseeing or gambling will be turned back and denied entry.

