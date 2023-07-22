Sign posted along Imperial Beach coastline warns people not to go in the polluted water. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

SAN DIEGO — The beaches immediately south of the border barrier in Tijuana have been declared safe for recreational use by Baja California’s Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks, known in Mexico as Coepris.

This is contrary to what environmental groups north of the border have been saying, such as Imperial Beach, California-based Wildcoast, which insists the water contains high levels of bacteria along the coastline in both the Tijuana area and Imperial Beach.

It says the ongoing release of untreated sewage into the ocean from Mexico continues to taint beaches in both countries.

Right now, for a few miles on the U.S. side of the border, beaches remain of-limits. This is something that has been the case throughout the year.

Coepris admits there are some problem areas on Mexico’s side of the border, but overall it says most of the coast from Tijuana south to Ensenada is safe.

Playa Blanca and playas aledañas in Punta Bandera have been declared off-limits and unhealthy, according to Coepris head Erwin Areizaga Uribe.

These areas are located along the coast about 5 miles south of the border.

Areizaga Uribe said the beaches in Rosarito are open and safe to use except Quintas del Mar, which is about a mile north of the pier in Rosarito.

Farther south, except for El Sauzal, all the coastline in Ensenada is open. El Sauzal is the town just before entering the city of Ensenada.

“As for San Felipe, it’s wide open and everything is normal and safe,” said Areizaga Uribe.