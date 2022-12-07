SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Raúl Enríquez Arámbula, the Tijuana Xolos all-time leading scorer, has been released from a federal detention facility after a judge ruled Enríquez had served enough time.

During the early morning hours of Sept. 11, Enríquez was arrested for trying to drive into the U.S. with two undocumented women hidden under a blanket in the back of his SUV at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

He denied any knowledge of how the women got into his vehicle.

Raul Enriquez Arambula of Tijuana in action during a match between Atlas and Tijuana as part of the Clausura 2013 – Liga MX at Jalisco Stadium on March 03, 2013 in Guadalajara, Mexico. (Photo by Cioran Castañeda/LatinContent via Getty Images)

A month later, Enríquez pleaded guilty to one count of human smuggling.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Thomas Whelan ordered the former soccer star be released after serving 86 days in custody, prosecutors were recommending a 90-day sentence.

According to the Xolos’ Facebook page, Enríquez is the team’s all-time leading scorer with 81 goals.

He last played professionally in 2018 and had been living in Tijuana at the time of his arrest.