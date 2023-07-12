EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — You need to hear out the FBI when they say “Speak Now.”

The FBI’s Washington Office is using the elation of the release of Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” to ask the public to report federal crimes.

Using track titles and the color scheme, the FBI tweeted a bulletin reminiscent of Swift’s iconic 2010 Grammy-nominated album.

“Speak Now,” says the FBI. “Do you have a tip about a federal crime?”

The post then lists several federal crimes, including terrorism, cybercrime, public corruption, and white-collar crime, all with “FBI’s Version” in parentheses.

Taylor Swift performs her “Eras Tour” at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

“Justice is better than revenge” and “You may not be Superman, but you can help the #FBI protect the country,” tweets the FBI, referencing a couple of her songs.

Following a messy split from her record label, Swift lost hope of owning the master recordings for her first six albums.

She recently re-recorded “Speak Now” and, on July 7, released “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).” Since 2021, she has also re-recorded and released Taylor’s versions of “Fearless” and “Red.”

Swift has embarked on a world tour that kicked off in March in Glendale, Arizona, and wraps up its U.S. leg early next month in Los Angeles. Swift will take her “Eras Tour” to Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and all over Europe. Her next two shows will be Friday and Saturday in Denver.

If you have information about a federal crime, speak now. Call 1-800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov to submit a tip.