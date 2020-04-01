First coronavirus deaths reported in Mexican border state of Baja California

Health care personnel continue screening people throughout the city of Tijuana including at border crossings. (COURTESY: City of Tijuana)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — The Secretary of Health in Baja California is reporting its first three coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

One is an unidentified 70-year-old man from Mexicali, which is located about 120 miles southeast of San Diego. He died Monday and reportedly had a history of diabetes, hypertension and obesity according to Dr. Alonso Oscar Perez Rico, Baja California’s Secretary of Health.

The man died four days after being admitted to a hospital displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

The other two deaths are both 40-year old men.

City of Tijuana finally goes on Coronavirus lock down.

Perez is also reporting a coronavirus case involving a woman who is seven months pregnant. She is under care and observation. Perez said there is not a lot of information available about how the virus affects unborn babies.

During the last 14 days, there have been 43 confirmed cases in Baja California, about 3% of the total cases in Mexico.

State troops are keeping people off the streets in Tijuana.

Twenty-eight of the cases are in Baja’s capital city of Mexicali; 15 in Tijuana located directly south of San Diego.

Paramedics in Tijuana patrol streets asking people to stay indoors.

