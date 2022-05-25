EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Juarez, Mexico, is kicking off a nearly monthlong party on June 9 with the start of Feria Juarez 2022.

The fair this year features internationally known entertainers and a slew of regional Mexican music bands. Popstar Gloria Trevi highlights the opening night show at the fairgrounds south of the Bridge of the Americas near the big red “X.” Kumbia Kings plays on June 16 and Afrojack on July 1.

The fair wraps up July 3 with Carin Leon. No concerts are scheduled Mondays through Wednesday. Promoter 4M Entertainment has published a full list of dates and performers here.

The Juarez Mayor’s Office says this year’s fair will have a circus and 43 mechanical games including a 45-meter tall (147 feet) Ferris wheel. More than 100 merchants and artisans will be selling their wares; at least 39 food vendors will be on hand.

In this February 8, 2016, aerial photo, a giant sculpture known as La Equis or The X, casts its shadow near the site where Pope Francis celebrated Mass in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The grounds are home of Juarez fair known by locals as La Feria. (AP file photo)

The Juarez Fair used to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors from Juarez, El Paso and elsewhere prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Juarez is on “green” in the COVID-19 threat scale, but masks and the use of hand sanitizer are recommended, according to the mayor’s office.

Admission is $2.50. Rides and concerts are extra.