Governors ask president to address illegal border crossings

The private border wall south of Mission, Texas, is 3.5 miles long and was built on private land using galvanized steel, different from the federal government-funded border wall built elsewhere. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – Twenty-six governors, including Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday, asking him to address illegal crossings at the border.

Reeves tweeted about the letter saying, “Today I joined 25 other governors requesting a meeting with President Biden to discuss the flood of more than 1.3 million people who are entering our country illegally due to his open border policy. It is not his job to run your life…..but it is his job to secure our border!”

Read the full letter below: