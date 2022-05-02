EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Police in Guatemala have arrested two Mexican nationals wanted in the United States for allegedly distributing fentanyl and other drugs in South Dakota, and laundering the profits.

The National Police on Sunday took custody of Mario Castro Covarrubias and Melecio Rodriguez Medina at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City as they landed on a flight from Mexico, the Public Ministry said.



Melecio Rodriguez Medina, left, and Mario Castro Covarrubias

“Both detainees are responsible for trafficking large amounts of methamphetamines, marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl from Mexico to be distributed in the United States, and for transporting the profits from drug sales from the U.S. to Mexico,” the ministry reported on social media.

Castro, from Chihuahua, and Rodriguez, a native of Sinaloa, allegedly were part of a drug trafficking organization operating in the Sioux Falls, South Dakota, area from 2019 to February of 2022, the ministry said. Both are wanted for extradition in the United States, the government of Guatemala said.

The suspects were jailed in Guatemala pending extradition.