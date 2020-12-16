Gunshots fired at Border Patrol agents from vehicle circumventing NM checkpoint, chief says

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border agents were fired at from a vehicle that circumvented the U.S. Border Patrol station and immigration checkpoint on N.M. Highway 185, the El Paso Sector chief announced on Twitter.

NM Highway 185 runs parallel to Interstate 25 north of Las Cruces, N.M.

El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez said no agents were injured in the “situation involving the failure to yield,” but one unidentified person was taken to the hospital. She added that situation “has ended.”

“Appropriate independent investigative agencies have been notified,” Chavez tweeted. “An official statement on the incident is forthcoming.”

NM 26 from Deming to Hatch is closed at milepost 23 due to police activity. Traffic is being diverted at NM 26 at milepost 45 and Highway 180. Law enforcement is on scene, motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel, use extreme caution. Please expect delays, seek an alternate route.

Chavez said the northbound vehicle circumvented the checkpoint and a subject inside the vehicle fired at border agents.

“Situation is evolving and more details will follow,” Chavez tweeted.

BREAKING: Vehicle circumvents US Border Patrol Las Cruces Station checkpoint driving northbound on Highway 185. Shots reported fired at agents by subject in vehicle. Situation is evolving and more details will follow. pic.twitter.com/zVisLYbRvN — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) December 16, 2020

This is a developing story. Look for updates as more information becomes available.

