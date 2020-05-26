Hattiesburg Police: “Footlong” wanted for questioning after shooting gun in city limits

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning after discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Police said the incident happened in the 100 block of Pinehurst Street around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Marcus Harris, 36, aka “Footlong” is wanted for questioning in the incident.

According to HPD, there were no injuries reported during the incident.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.