Immigration front and center in George P. Bush’s first campaign ad for Texas AG

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Border security takes center stage in George P. Bush’s first campaign ad for attorney general of Texas.

The ad features members of the National Border Patrol Council and outlines the Texas Land Commissioner’s plans to make a dent on drug and migrant smugglers should he succeed in ousting incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The plan calls for working with the Governor’s Office to deploy more National Guard troops to the Texas-Mexico border, toughening prosecution and penalties on smugglers and bringing about more border wall construction.

Bush declared his intention to run for attorney general last summer. Around that time, a University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll showed that immigration and border security were the top concerns among Texas voters.

The 30-second video has Bush riding an all-terrain vehicle along the border wall, images of individuals carrying large taped bundles on their backs as they climb the wall from the Mexican side, and the standard takes of Border Patrol agents apprehending migrants.

“As a Navy officer, I deployed to Afghanistan to defend America. Now, I want to defend Texas from the dangerous border cartels and criminal networks,” Bush states.

Bush set the tone for his campaign late last year when he went on a four-day “border tour” that started in El Paso and concluded in South Texas, meeting with farmers, ranchers and law-enforcement agents.

Bush is the grandson of former President George H.W. Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and nephew of former President George W. Bush.

Ken Paxton (AP file photo)

Paxton has been Texas’ AG since 2016 and is seeking re-election. His campaign website describes him as a proven conservative leader and highlights his opposition to taxpayer-funded abortions, his defense of people’s rights to “observe their faith traditions” and his opposition to government meddling in individuals’ lives.

But Paxton has faced legal issues since he was indicted for securities fraud in 2016 – a case that’s still pending – and remains under federal scrutiny for corruption and bribery allegations. A slew of Republican and Democratic challengers have filed for his job this time around.

In addition to Bush, Paxton must get past Eva Guzman and Louis B. Gohmert Jr. in the March 1 GOP primary.