Juarez mayor takes leave to run for Mexican congress

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Juarez woke up with a new leader today, as Mayor Armando Cabada Alvidrez asked for a leave of absence late Thursday to run for the Mexican Congress.

“A few minutes ago, I asked the City Council’s approval to separate myself from my position as mayor,” Cabada posted on Facebook. “My decision is based on a legitimate political desire to continue working for our beloved city, as I have done for the past five years.”

The council granted Cabada leave by a unanimous vote and appointed Councilor Carlos Ponce Torres as mayor. This is the second time Ponce, a surgeon, will lead Juarez. A different council named him mayor in 1992 after Jesus Macias Delgado asked for leave to run for governor of Chihuahua.

Cabada, 53, was elected mayor of Juarez in 2016 as an independent candidate but did not serve a full term, as the state of Chihuahua modified its election codes so local voting would coincide with federal elections. Cabada was elected to a full three-year term in 2019.

Dr. Carlos Ponce Torres

He will be a candidate for the MORENA Party, which is President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s political party. Earlier, Cabada ran for the party’s 2021 gubernatorial primary but lost to Juan Carlos Loera, who has been Lopez Obrador’s representative in Chihuahua for the past few years.

“I am sure (Ponce) and the team of directors, councilors and municipal employees will continue meeting the goals we set out at the beginning of this administration,” Cabada said. “I leave happy because we made history in benefiting thousands of border families and with the will to continue working to improve the quality of life of Juarez residents.”

During his tenure, Cabada enacted an aggressive street paving and repair campaign. He was also hounded by a failed bid to award a multimillion-dollar contract to a private vendor to replace lighting in crime-ridden, working-class neighborhoods.

Juarez police investigate a drug-related murder in a Northwest Juarez neighborhood. (Border Report photo)

Illegal drug sales have also spread throughout the city in the past few years, with gangs fighting a bloody war for control of street corners, storefronts and homes where addicts consume crystal meth.

