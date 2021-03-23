Mexican Consulate in San Diego to offer COVID-19 vaccinations

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The Mexican Consulate in Downtown San Diego has become the latest COVID-19 vaccination site in San Diego County.

It will focus primarily on a segment of the population hit the hardest by the pandemic, although everyone will be welcome.

“It is no secret that the Latino community has disproportionately been affected by the pandemic; they account for 74 percent of COVID-19 related deaths,” said Consul General Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez. “The vaccine is free regardless of immigration status or nationality.”

Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez is Mexico’s Consul General in San Diego. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

The COVID-19 vaccines will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on the patio at the Mexican Consulate at 1540 India St. in Little Italy.

It will be a walk-up clinic with the capacity to administer up to 100 appointments a day, depending on supply.

According to the County of San Diego, more than 1.42 million vaccines have been administered countywide. This number includes both county residents and those who work in San Diego County.

And of those vaccinated to date, almost 502,000 county residents, or 18.7% of San Diegans are considered fully immunized, meaning it’s been least two weeks since the second dose was given.

Overall, over 811,000 San Diego County residents have received at least one shot of the two-dose vaccine. That’s 30.2% of those eligible.

