SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The Mexican Consulate in San Diego is organizing a college fair for Latino students in Southern California urging them to meet with recruiters and financial aid planners from universities in the region.

The consulate is working with both the U.C. and California State University systems along with community colleges and private schools in San Diego.

“We have to boost the numbers of Latino students in U.S. institutions of higher education,” said Gilberto Luna, Mexico’s Deputy Consul General in San Diego.

According to Luna, more than half of all K-12 students in California are Latino, but less than half of them end up graduating from a college or university due to a lack of financial support.

The San Diego State University Campus and UC San Diego. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“We will be providing information on requirements for admission, how to access those systems and more importantly, financial aid information,” said Luna. “It’s a completely bilingual college fair, all the information is going to be provided, in English and Spanish.”

Luna stated that parents will be able to figure out how to pay for their children’s education on the spot.

“We will have experts on site with computers who will be helping the families to be able to fill out applications for financial aid.”

Luna called the decision to go to college the “million-dollar decision.”

“Earnings from a high school student and university graduate differ by about $35,000 per year, so throughout the life of a person, the potential earnings for a college graduate will be about one million dollars more.”

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. January 20 at U.C. San Diego’s satellite office on Market Street in Downtown San Diego.

Students can pre-register for the fair at https://bit.ly/3TBQ5TW.