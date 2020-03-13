Mexico in Brief: VW plant workers isolated after contact with trainer who tested positive for COVID-19

Employees work on the assembly line of the Tiguan model, at the Volkswagen car plant in Puebla, central Mexico, on March 16, 2018. (PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Eight employees of a Volkswagen plant in Guanajuato, Mexico are in isolation and two of them under close watch after the group attended a meeting with a man who tested positive for the coronavirus, a newspaper reported.

The employees work at the Volkswagen plant in Silao, Guanajuato and attended the training meeting in Puebla, AM Leon reported. The Guanajuato state Health Department is awaiting test results performed on the two workers, as well as a woman over 60 years old from Leon who had been under observation with flu-like symptoms since returning from a trip to California, AM reported.

Guanajuato Gov. Diego Rodríguez Vallejo on Thursday evening appealed for calm and emphasized that no cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in his state yet. Border Report requested comment from Volkswagen de Mexico but the company did not immediately respond.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Ministry of Health reported 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mexico. The count had been 15 earlier in the day but the 15th case was discarded after a follow-up test came back negative.

The Guanajuato and Puebla plants manufacture automobiles and car engines and employ a combined 14,000 workers, according to the company’s website.

The U.S.-run maquiladoras this week formed a task-force based in Sonora, Mexico to monitor the situation in plants that employ more than 1 million people primarily in cities bordering the United States.

Police find four clandestine graves in Reynosa

Video of police search of clandestine graves in Reynosa, Mexico. (Used with permission of El Manana)

Authorities in Reynosa are trying to determine how many bodies are buried in a clandestine gravesite discovered Thursday in the outskirts of the city, El Mañana de Reynosa reported.

Police found four holes in the ground in an empty lot in the Puerta Sur neighborhood with human remains in at least two of them, El Mañana reported. A search for more graves or bodies was ongoing.

