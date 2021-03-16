Migrant children apprehensions trending up at California border

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Border Patrol agents in the San Diego Sector are also seeing an increase in the number of undocumented children coming from south of the border.

According to U.S> Customs and Border Protection figures, through February, 1,419 children had been detained and processed north of the border between San Diego and Tijuana, that’s a 64 percent increase from the same time last fiscal year.

In comparison, the Rio Grande Valley in Texas has had 11,242 detentions, up 114 percent.

Migrant children facility in El Cajon, Calif. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Agents say the numbers are lower in California because the border barrier system is more extensive, making it harder for smugglers to get the children into the United States.

When the children do cross the border, they will eventually encounter agents who will take them to Border Patrol stations for processing.

Health and Human Services personnel will then take over care of the children evaluating them for medical and other needs

Customs and Border Protection detentions of migrant children along southern border through February of fiscal year 2021. (Customs and Border Protection)

In the San Diego area, the kids are then taken to shelters or non-profits that will house the migrant children.

So far, in this part of California, the need for large detention centers or facilities has not come up.

