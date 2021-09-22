Mississippi pastor reacts to Border Patrol tactics against Haitians

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Haitians are in makeshift refugee camps under a bridge at the U.S. border with Mexico. The United States has deported thousands of Haitians, and new pictures have sparked national outrage.

The Biden administration expressed horror over the recent images that appear to show U.S. Border Patrol patrol agents on horseback confronting migrants along the Rio Grande.

The pictures have gained the attention of many, including one Mississippi pastor who said he was an immigrant.

Suno Justus, the pastor of Redirection Church, said, “It’s painful. It’s disheartening to see people go through all of that. I know personally that there are legal channels on immigration, and we have elected officials in Congress that are suppose to take majors to ensure that those things are controlled and addressed.”

“This is not the way to come to the United States. Trying to enter the United States illegally is not worth the tragedy, the money or the effort,” said Alejandro Mayorkas, Homeland Security Secretary.

The Department of Homeland Security is executing what could be one of the largest mass deportations in decades to remove what is remaining of the nearly 15,000 migrants at the camp.