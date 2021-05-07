More apprehensions at California ports of entry leads to ‘excruciating’ border waits for commuters

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — At border crossings along the California-Mexico border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reporting an increase in the number of non-citizens attempting to enter the U.S.

According to CBP, from April 1-26, officers at California land border crossings encountered 1,632 undocumented migrants, compared to 1,081 for the same time period the previous month, an increase of 51 percent.

CBP is also reporting that the detained migrants are increasingly citizens of countries other than Mexico.

In response, CBP says it is dedicating more resources as a way to “secure ports of entry such as San Ysidro.”

It has led to increase enforcement and scrutiny at the border for commuters generating longer wait times for the travelling public.

Border Commuter Jose Ortiz. (Jorge Nieto Special to Border Report)

“Day after day, it’s grueling, it’s horrible, slow, painful, time wasting, what can I say,” said border commuter Jose Ortiz.

Ortiz says over the last few weeks, he has noticed the lines to cross into the U.S. are longer.

Crossing times have gone up substantially, something CBP confirms.

“We all want to get to work, it’s been really bad,” said Ortiz.

One woman named Patricia told Border Report she waited seven hours just a few days ago.

Others have experienced long waits as well.

Border Commuter Alvaro Rudas.(Jorge Nieto special to Border Report)

“The line is crazy bad,” said Alvaro Rudas.

Rudas also said he understands the need for border security, but stated quicker crossing times should also be a priority.

“It’s very important ‘TJ’ people get to San Diego for the economy, for family, for everything,” he said.

CBP has not indicated when it might ease up on the longer inspection of cars and border commuters, which means for the time being, the longer border waits will remain.

