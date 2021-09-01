More migrant caravans bound for U.S.-Mexico border, Baja California official says

A Honduran migrant gives a thumbs-up as he walks with other migrants in hopes of reaching the U.S. border, in Chiquimula, Guatemala, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Guatemalan authorities estimated that as many as 9,000 Honduran migrants crossed into Guatemala as part of an effort to form a new caravan to reach the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Sandra Sebastian)

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Several migrant caravans should arrive in a few weeks not only in this city, but in Mexican border towns such as Reynosa, directly south of McAllen, Texas and Ciudad Juárez, opposite of El Paso, the person in charge of Tijuana’s Migrant Care office.

José Luis Pérez Canchola said migrants, in recent weeks, have been streaming into Mexico from Guatemala into the Mexican state of Chiapas.

“This past weekend, several caravans got started,” he said. “Others are being organized as more people arrive at our southern border, Tijuana, Reynosa and Ciudad Juárez need to be ready for the caravans.

Pérez Canchola said the city of Tijuana is preparing to help these migrants who are primarily from Central America and Haiti.

It’s a difficult task considering all the shelters in the city have been at capacity for several months.

“We need to look out for them, we need to help them,” said Pérez Canchola.