EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Nervous and rushing to leave, a truck driver attempted to smuggle dozens of migrants past a Border Patrol checkpoint Saturday in West Texas.

U.S. Customs Border Protection said agents ordered the trailer to undergo a secondary inspection at the checkpoint on Interstate 10 in Sierra Blanca, Texas, where a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to the trailer.

Agents found and removed 48 undocumented immigrants from the trailer, saying that most of them were sweating profusely and appeared to be overheated.

Agents took all the migrants to Sierra Blanca Border Patrol Station for medical screening and processing, while Homeland Security Investigations took over the criminal investigation.

“The fight against human smuggling is ongoing,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin. “Organized human smugglers are putting innocent lives at risk. The thoroughness of our agents, and our K-9 partners, brought an end to this dangerous scheme.”

The Border Patrol urges the public to report suspicious activity by calling 1 (866) 581-7549.