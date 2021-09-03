Police investigate deaths of two migrant women in Juarez

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Juarez authorities are investigating the deaths of two migrant women this week.

Police early Thursday found the decomposed body of a woman believed to be from Ecuador inside an abandoned motel in the Zaragoza area of East Juarez. The woman carried identity documents, but the police have not disclosed her name. The cause of death remains under investigation.

Police tape surrounds the scene where Juarez police on Thursday found the body of a woman from Ecuador inside an abandoned motel. (Border Report photo)

Also Thursday, two men walked into a bar on Gomez Morin Avenue and fired at least 20 bullets at one of the bartendresses, killing her. Police on Friday identified the victim only by her first name, Gabriela, age 30, and a citizen of Venezuela.

The head of the Crimes Against Women unit of the Chihuahua state police said the woman was an employee of the Rioje bar where the shooting took place, and that some of the shots were aimed at her head.

The motive of the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.