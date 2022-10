EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Rage Against the Machine has canceled its 2023 North American tour, which included stops in El Paso and Las Cruces.

Singer Zack De La Rocha injured his leg during a performance in Chicago in July, and the band cited his health as the reason behind the cancellation.

In a Facebook post, De La Rocha says he tore his Achilles tendon and it “requires a lot of work and healing.”

Those who purchased tickets will have their money automatically refunded.