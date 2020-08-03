San Diego County considering $48 million for coronavirus testing at US-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — San Diego County continues to see a large number of COVID-19 cases. Since late February, almost 30,000 people have tested positive for the virus according the county’s own statistics.

Several communities in the south portion of the county, close to the border, are some of the most heavily impacted. Many factors have been attributed from people living in densely populated neighborhoods to the amount of people who cross the border on a daily basis.

As a way to stem the number of cases, San Diego County Supervisors are considering spending $48 million to provide more testing at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The money would come from CARES Act funds issued by the federal government, which are intended for economic relief to those who have been impacted by COVID-19.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors is expected to take up the matter Tuesday morning.