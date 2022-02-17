EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A small border crossing with a wooden bridge that had been deteriorating will reopen to vehicular traffic on Friday.

The Fort Hancock–El Porvenir International Bridge connects Fort Hancock, Texas and El Porvenir, Chihuahua, about 56 miles southeast of El Paso.

The U.S. and Mexico sections of the International Boundary and Water Commission in February of 2021 closed the bridge to vehicular traffic due to the deterioration of the timber piers that support the bridge.

Since then, the U.S. Section of the IBWC has encased the piers in concrete to support the bridge as it works to determine a permanent solution.

Photos courtesy of the International Boundary and Water Commission.

Photos courtesy of the International Boundary and Water Commission.

Photos courtesy of the International Boundary and Water Commission.

The bridge will reopen to vehicular traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week, starting Friday.

The IBWC built the Fort Hancock–El Porvenir International Bridge in 1937. The small light-duty bridge is 510 feet long and has two 8-foot-wide lanes.

The IBWC oversees joint water resources with Mexico and enforces boundary treaties.