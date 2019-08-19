Grenada City Manager to join Joe Biden’s presidential campaign

Trey Baker, Grenada’s City Manager, will join Joe Biden’s presidential campaign as the National Director for African-American Engagement.

GRENADA, Miss. (WJTV) – Grenada City Manager, Trey Baker will be leaving Mississippi to join former Vice-President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Baker says his new role will be the campaign’s National Director for African-American Engagement.

Baker will be based at Biden Headquarters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This isn’t Baker’s first role in national politics. He served as Legal Counsel for U.S. Representative Bennie G. Thompson from the Second Congressional District of Mississippi.

While serving as city manager for Grenada, Baker says he focused on financial stability, infrastructure, and public safety.