New finance report shows how much MS Gubernatorial candidates have raised and spent so far

Candidates who did not have primary opponents were not required to file these reports.

The candidates had a Tuesday deadline to file reports showing how much money they had raised.

On the Republican side, reports find Lt. Governor Tate Reeves raised more than 5 million dollars so far this year. Reeves raised more than 360 thousand in the month of July. Bill Waller Jr. raised more than 1.2 million. Waller raised more than 24 thousand this month. State Representative Robert Foster raised more than 170 thousand. Foster raised more than 47 thousand this month.

On the Democrat side: Attorney General Jim Hood raised 1.6 million so far this year. Hood raised more than 280 thousand in July. William Bond Compton raised 1 thousand dollars. Hinds County DA Robert Smith raised more than 21 thousand.

The reports for the Democratic candidates: Michael Brown, Robert J. Ray, Gregory Wash, Velesha P. Williams and Albert Wilson were not immediately available at this time.